× Police release surveillance video of robbery suspect at E’s Cafe

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department released footage of a man they say robbed an E’s Cafe at gunpoint.

Police responded to a robbery at the E’s Cafe on the 3000 block of Poplar on Tuesday.

MPD says a man placed an order, then showed the cashier a handgun and demanded the money from the register.

Police say the man left after getting the money.

No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about the suspect or this investigation call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.