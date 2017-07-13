North Carolina family discovers bear trapped inside car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEVILLE, NC. — Michael Watkins woke up Wednesday morning to a sheriff's deputy knocking on his door.

The deputy asked him if he was aware of the "situation" going on outside his home.

"He's like, 'There's a bear trapped in your car,'" Watkins recalled. "That's the last thing I could have expected to see. A bear in the car."

He snapped some pictures while they waited for the game warden to show up.

Watkins said once the game warden arrived, he opened the car door, and the bear ran away.

That's when the family got their first look at the damage inside their car.

Watkins said the bear left a granola bar but destroyed pretty much everything else in the car.

Video the family took right after shows chunks of the seats missing, an airbag dangling from the ceiling and scratch marks all over.

Fortunately, they said their insurance company will cover the damage, even if it was a little surprised by who caused it.

"The call was a little difficult. She said, 'You know, we don't get this very often.'"

The family thought their encounter that morning would be the only time they would see the bear, but that wasn't the end of it.

A few days later they saw him again.

"The really funny thing is we were leaving the neighborhood, and the bear was down there. So, he's not gone yet," Watkins said.