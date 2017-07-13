Neighborhood concerned after dogs kill cats, terrorize area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- People living in the Chickasaw Gardens neighborhood are concerned and calling for action after they say a pack of dogs is causing havoc in the area.

There have been reports of multiple cats killed, and now there’s a fear someone could get seriously hurt.

Catherine Ronan loves her cats.

She now holds her cat, Killmouskie, tighter after one of her other cats, 5-year-old Merlin, was killed earlier this week.

"He was very friendly, sweet," she said.

Her neighbor found Merlin in their yard. Ronan said his body was mutilated.

She believes the culprits are three dogs spotted roaming the Chickasaw Gardens neighborhood.

Her heart is broken after the loss.

"Your pets are your family too," she said.

Ronan says she's not the only one who has lost a pet. She said she’s heard of 10 to 12 people with similar stories on the neighborhood communication site Nextdoor.

"Everyone is talking about it, and when I posted that they had mutilated my cat and left it in the yard, then I started getting private messages from people who had lost pets," she said.

It’s unclear where the dogs are coming from, perhaps traveling through a drainage ditch that runs through the area, but the neighborhood sits around a park, where many enjoy outdoor activities.

Ronan says she's heard the same description for the dogs multiple times.

"One is white and grey, one is tan and one is black and tan," she said.

Ronan said she called the city. An animal catcher came out, armed with a net and a pole with a noose on the end.

She was not impressed.

"And that’s all he had. And I realized that was completely ineffective. It might work in a backyard, but it’s not going to work in a neighborhood like Chickasaw Gardens with three dangerous dogs," she explained.

"We need baited cages," she added.

WREG took Ronan’s concerns to the city.

Late Thursday afternoon they got back to us saying they’ve had multiple reports of these dogs terrorizing the area, including around the Galloway Golf Course.

They said they’ve sent multiple officers to saturate the area, but the dogs have been spotted at sporadic times, so it’s been difficult to catch them.

A spokesperson said a trap has also been set near a home by the golf course to try to catch them.

Ronan says enough damage has been done and hopes they’re caught before a human is hurt.

"It’s an enormous safety concern, and I wonder what will happen when a pack of dogs decides to attack people rather than pets.”

MAS said it will also attempt to send officers out Thursday night to look for the dogs.