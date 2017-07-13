× Nation’s oldest World War II veteran visits Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The nation’s oldest World War II veteran is visiting the city of Memphis.

At 111 years old, this is Mr. Richard Overton’s first visit to the Bluff City and it’s not without great fanfare.

On Friday, Mr. Overton is scheduled to serve as the Honorary Duckmaster at the Peabody Hotel before heading to a special ceremony in Overton Park.

Senators Lee Harris and Mark Norris are expected to attend the event along with former Mayor A C Wharton.

The visit comes after Mr. Overton expressed a desire to visit the Volunteer State last year.

“I’ve been a lot of places, seen and done a lot, but I’ve never been to Tennessee,” he told filmmaker Genene Walker said.

It’s an honor for both the city and state to host the Army vet who enlisted back in 1940 and served our country in the 1887th Engineer Aviation Battalion and as an expert marksman in the South Pacific.

By the time he left five years later, Mr. Overton had achieved the rank of Corporal and was awarded several commendations.