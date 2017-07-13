× Mississippi police investigating Facebook Live sexual assault

GULFPORT, Miss. — Three individuals are facing serious charges after allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a woman on Facebook Live.

Authorities said they were notified of the crime late Tuesday evening after they responded to an assault at the home of 19-year-old Haleigh Hudson.

According to The Clarion-Ledger, the disturbing Facebook video showed a woman being sexually assaulted in a bathroom before being beaten in another part of the home.

In the background, several individuals cheer the assailant on.

Ezzie Johnson, the 17-year-old who police say was recording the video, reportedly even stopped filming the assault to read the comments by those viewing online.

Johnson, Hudson and a man named Kadari Booker were all taken into custody less than 48 hours later.

Hudson and Booker were charged with sexual battery and kidnapping, while Johnson was charged with just kidnapping.

During a news conference Wednesday, police said more charges are pending and expressed their dismay over the number of views and shares the video received.

A spokesperson for the department said this case represents the “dark side of social media.”

“Not too long ago, we were up to 1,100 shares of that video and I think we’re around 48,000 views. It speaks loudly about our culture.”

The original Facebook video has since been deleted.