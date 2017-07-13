Man killed during attempted robbery in South Memphis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- MPD detectives are investigating the city's 106th homicide of 2017.

Police say a man was shot and killed late Wednesday night during an attempted armed robbery in the 1200 block of E. McLemore Ave. in South Memphis.

Witnesses told police that the suspect came up and tried to rob two men near McLemore Ave. and Walk Place.

The suspect fired shots, killing one victim, but the other victim pulled out his own gun and fired back.

The suspect was struck at least once and taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

He'll likely face first degree murder charges once he's released from the hospital.

This is the second shooting near the intersection of McLemore Ave. and Walk Place.

In October 2016, a man was shot outside the McLemore Express Mart in retaliation for another shooting.