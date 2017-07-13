× Kansas City shop to debut BBQ ice cream

KANSAS CITY — Betty Rae’s Ice Cream in Kansas City has come up with a unique flavor called Barbecue Burnt Ends.

It’s a sweet cream base with a caramel barbecue sauce swirl and bits of burnt ends candied in brown sugar, WDAF reported.

The owner uses sauce and meat from Joe’s Kansas City Barbecue.

The best part: watching people’s reaction when they first hear of his creation.

“If you say you’re going to do a barbecue ice cream, everybody’s like, huh? They have no reference point so it’s totally new and when they try it, you can see that experience on their face and they just love it. It’s really great.”

David Friesen said he went through lots of recipes creating this flavor.

It goes on sale this Sunday.