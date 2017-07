× Grizzlies advance to Summer League quarterfinals

LAS VEGAS – Wayne Selden scored a game high 33 points and Wade Baldwin hit the game winning lay-up to break a 98-all tie as the Grizzlies beat the Phoenix Suns 102-98 in Summer League play.

With the win, the Grizz move on to play the Miami Heat Saturday night in the quarterfinals.

Selden had three big buckets late and Baldwin’s game-winner was part of his 21-point night.