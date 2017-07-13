× Freeze talks very little football at SEC Media Days

HOOVER, AL – Mississippi coach Hugh Freeze wanted to talk about football on Thursday at SEC media days.

Instead, he spent much of his time at the podium taking questions about the off-the-field issues swirling around the program.

Freeze, in his sixth year at Ole Miss, didn’t give much insight into the NCAA’s long-running investigation into the football program. The Rebels are facing 21 allegations that include academic, booster and recruiting misconduct and have already self-imposed several sanctions, including a one-year postseason ban.

Freeze said that “we obviously created” most of the drama surrounding the program and that Ole Miss was taking steps to correct its mistakes.

Freeze also said he couldn’t comment about a lawsuit filed against the university on Wednesday by former Ole Miss coach Houston Nutt. The civil suit filed in federal court alleges a breach of his severance agreement because of false statements he says school officials made during the ongoing NCAA investigation.