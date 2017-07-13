Consumer Alert: Recall resources for drivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Now that Takata has added another 2.7 million airbags to its giant recall, it's a good idea to check to see if yours have been recalled as well.

One way consumers can check is through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

All you have to do is enter your VIN and there's even a special section dedicated to the Takata recall.

A new one WREG's Zaneta Lowe has told you about is a website called Check to Protect.

It's really more of a campaign than a tool, but the site shows you where to look for your VIN, links you to the government recall website and is easy to remember.

Believe it or not, CarFax.com is also a handy tool.

It's free and you can even sign up for alerts so you'll be informed about recalls through either the email or app.

You will have to create an account in order to receive the alerts.

Of course, if your vehicle is included in a recall you should also get an official notification from the manufacturer.