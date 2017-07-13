× Cocaine found in Cookie Monster’s belly

MONROE COUNTY, Fl. — A Florida man is facing drug trafficking charges after authorities say he hid a large amount of cocaine inside Cookie Monster.

Camus McNair was stopped by a Monroe County deputy this week due to a dark window tint and an obscured license plate.

When the driver rolled down his window, the deputy said he could smell marijuana leading to a search of the car.

It was during that search the deputy discovered a Cookie Monster doll inside a backpack.

The doll had a slit down the middle and inside was more than 300 grams of cocaine.

McNair and Cookie Monster were both taken in by deputies.