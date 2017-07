× Car slams into South Memphis store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating what may have been a burglary at a South Memphis store.

Around 4:15 a.m., a car slammed into the front door of the Friendly Food Market located at McLemore Avenue and Mississippi Boulevard.

When authorities arrived, they discovered the cash register behind the business.

No injuries were reported.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

This happened within the last hour. Cash register is outside this South Memphis convenience store. pic.twitter.com/cNQWTx31IF — melissa moon (@MMoon_WREG3) July 13, 2017