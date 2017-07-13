× Bold burglars break into clothing store, steal about $30K of jeans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sparks flew right in front of a security camera.

Brazen thieves took a power tool to a thick, metal security gate at Superior Clothing on South Perkins.

Minutes later they busted through, climbing over furniture in the store. You then see them carry out piles of clothing, jump into their car and speed off.

“As soon as we arrived, the front gate was smashed.”

Soon after, manager Thaer Ginem noticed these empty tables —his high-end jeans gone!

“Around $30,000. Our jeans retail at $600, so it was a hit. I had to take a hit.”

Ginem says Tuesday’s burglary isn’t the first time thieves hit the place. In fact, he says it happens so much he stopped reporting attempted break-ins so his insurance doesn’t drop him.

Ginem says celebrities shop at his store, which may be why it’s a target.

“It’s been going on for a while know. We can’t seem to catch them.”

He’s convinced the same group hit his family’s clothing store too.

He shared security footage; you can see crooks smash the glass and climb into Village Mart just days ago.

“Hopefully, we can catch them.”

Until then, Ginem is adding even more security: another gate on top of the gate he already has. He says he’s going to great lengths just to make a living.

“No matter what we do, how secure we make this facility, there’s still people can come in and get what they want when they want.”