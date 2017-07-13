× Armed robbery suspects thwarted by quick-thinking employee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A quick-thinking employee stopped an attempted aggravated robbery, police said.

Early Monday morning, security cameras were rolling as two armed men rushed the Best Corner Express in the 3000 block of Lamar Avenue demanding money from the register.

Instead of panicking, the employee pushed the panic alarm, sending the suspects running from the business.

While they didn’t get away with any cash, police still need the community’s help tracking them down before they try it again.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.