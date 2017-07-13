Alcorn County correctional facility bust among largest this year

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. — A local correctional facility is on lockdown after a sweep results in the largest regional contraband bust this year.

“I am stunned at the amount of contraband found and the level to which it appears to have been hidden in this facility housing 240 inmates,” Commissioner Pelicia E. Hall said.

“There is no way staff or inmates are safe with this amount of contraband.”

The Mississippi Department of Corrections said officers discovered more than 100 cellphones, cellphone charges, large bags of tobacco, shanks and other contraband prohibited inside the Alcorn County Regional Correctional Facility.

And the inmates were creative about hiding it all.

Contraband was discovered in the back of TV sets, inside garbage cans and employee’s desks, and even in the ceiling.

The search was the 15th conducted by the department as part of Operation Zero Tolerance.

The Alcorn facility is the ninth facility to be searched.