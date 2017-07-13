Cashier stops potential scammer from ripping off customers

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — A employee at the Exxon Hop-In on Poplar Avenue in Germantown says she kept an eye on an SUV and that’s what led her to step outside to see what was really going on at the pump on Wednesday afternoon.

“If a car is parked for a long time and they aren’t coming inside, obviously there’s some issue, maybe someone needs help or maybe they are up to no good,” Salman Noordin, the store financial officer, said.

In this case it appears it was the latter. The cashier says she noticed that someone was parked at the pump for 30 minutes fiddling with the pump but not filling up.

Not to alarm anyone, she came out and made it look like she was looking at pumps. It looked like he had broken the seal off the pump, and he just took off.

The cashier’s presence alone was enough to spook the potential scammer into moving along.

“We train our employees to check the pumps every hour,” Noordin said, “and like clock work the employees inspect every pump, and every seal every 60 minutes.”

The gas station says if a pump has been tampered with, the sticker will read “void.” They say if a customer notices a broken seal, they should say something.

“We are doing everything we can on our end, we just need people to step up.”

They’ve even traded in a universal key and opted for unique keys to each pump, a switch that came with a price tag they think is worth the dough to keep

customers’ information safe.

“Just words of wisdom: I wouldn’t try it at this store, I wouldn’t try it at any of my stores.”