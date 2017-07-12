× Woman connected to Craigslist robbery sentenced to six months in federal prison

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The girlfriend of a Craigslist robbery suspect was sentenced to six months in a federal prison, the Department of Justice reported.

In February 2016, two people were robbed of $16,000 at Joslyn Street and Hillwood as they were trying to buy a truck listed on Craigslist.

Three armed men approached the victims, resulting in a brief struggle.

The victims were eventually able to get in their car and speed away.

Several days later, there was a second Craigslist robbery that resulted in a couple being shot on St. Elmo Drive.

The Department of Justice said the suspects left a Romarm Cugir on the scene which was owned by 25-year-old Ashley Jones.

They eventually located her, her boyfriend Jackie Spears and Randy Arnett in a home on Haywood along with drugs, guns and cash.

All three were taken into custody and charged.

While interviewing with police, Jones told officers Spears gave her money to buy him a gun since he couldn’t because of his criminal history.

Jones lied on the federal forms indicating she was purchasing the gun for herself.

She was sentenced to six months in a federal prison on the gun charges.