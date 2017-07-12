× Surveillance camera catches burglar snooping through Horn Lake home

HORN LAKE, Miss. — Authorities have released images of a man accused of breaking into a Horn Lake family’s home.

The homeowner called police Tuesday evening after they accessed the home’s remote surveillance system and discovered a burglar rummaging through their belongs.

Police just missed him, but the cameras provided clear images of what the suspect looked like.

If you can help identify him, call the Horn Lake Police Department at (662) 393-6174 or Desoto County Crime Stoppers at (662) 469-8477.