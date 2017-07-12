Smugglers leave Mexican woman dangling from border fence

NOGALES, Ariz. – Smugglers left a 37-year-old Mexican woman hanging from the border fence near Nogales on Saturday night, authorities said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said agents spotted the woman “precariously dangling from the international border fence,” according to KTVK-TV.

“Agents patrolling the border east of Nogales witnessed two smugglers attempting to lower the woman into the United States from Mexico using a harness and hoist rope,” CBP said in a news release. “When agents approached, the woman attempted to climb back over the fence into Mexico but the smugglers left her hanging.”

The Nogales Fire Department was called in to get the woman down.

She was uninjured and is now facing immigration violations.