Shelby County commissioners vote against property tax decrease

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Commission committee voted against lowering the property tax rate during a meeting Wednesday morning.

The proposal before county commissioners suggested fixing the tax rate at $4.10 for 2017.

In 2016, the rate was $4.13.

Commissioners were split on the issue from the beginning.

Terry Roland and Mark Billingsley both supported a tax decrease saying the county should “put a few bucks back in taxpayers’ pockets.”

But that didn’t sway too many of their fellow commissioners like Walter Bailey.

He was adamant the county couldn’t afford a tax decrease even if it is only a couple of cents.

Still others said the decision is not something that should be discussed in committee, but by the entire county commission.

Ultimately the measure failed 5-4, but commissioners said this is not the end of the road for the property tax discussion.

The full commission will discuss the rate and potentially vote again on Monday.