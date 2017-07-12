× Several Eden at Watersedge residents suffering through summer with no AC

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — “I don’t deserve to live like this, I pay my rent on time.”

The woman refuses to stay quiet. She says she’s been without air conditioning for going on three months now at her Eden at Watersedge apartment.

“My apartment right now is 95 degrees,” she said. “I’ve called, I’ve left messages, I’ve told them I’ve called and explained my situation, they know my situation.”

The resident was out sick from work when she invited News Channel 3 over in hopes of finally getting a helping hand, but instead a worker who could have helped her created a human barricade, blocking us out and blocking the tenant inside of her home.

“She didn’t call us because she was trying to stir up trouble, she called because she wanted help and you can help her.”

The complex employee teared up but didn’t make a move towards resolving the issue