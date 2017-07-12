Police search for suspect who fired shots at South Memphis home that had several people, children inside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Memphis police are looking for the person who shot at a house that had over a dozen people inside Tuesday night.

The victim said there were several children inside as well, the youngest being only 2 years old.

This happened on Severson Avenue -- just a few doors down from where a house fire last year killed 10 people.

The front door of the South Memphis home is now punctured by bullets with shattered glass swept in a pile below.

“I heard the shots," said neighbor Henry Young. "My wife woke me up and said, 'Did you hear those shots?' And I said, 'I heard some shots.'”

Police said they responded to shots being fired on Severson Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

On Wednesday, WREG found out the home that was targeted had several children inside.

“I always see kids coming and going from the house," said Young.

The victim wanted to remain anonymous but told us there were 16 people inside the house when it happened, including kids as young as 2 years old.

“It’s just a shame for stuff like that to happen," said neighbor Dolores Hewlett. "It really is because some of the little kids, they could’ve gotten killed.”

The victim told us over the phone the commotion started after someone who’d been kicked out of a gathering at the house the other day came back.

She said she was on the porch with her friend when they exchanged some words with the suspect.

“That’s when he started shooting at me, and I went into the house; that’s how shots got inside the house," said the victim.

She said she heard about eight shots fired, and thankfully, none of them hit anyone.

“I could’ve lost my life yesterday," she said. "I could’ve lost my life on yesterday over some foolishness.”

She said she wants the community to come together to put an end to this gun violence, especially when young kids can get caught in the crossfire.

“I feel sorry for them, really," said Young. "They’re innocent kids. They don’t know what’s going on.”

If you have any information that could help police in this investigation, you’re asked to call 528-CASH.