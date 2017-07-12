× New Tennessee driver’s license to help crack down on underage drinking

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A new law set to go into effect next year in Tennessee aims to crack down on underage drinking.

Starting July 2018, drivers under the age of 21 will have a red vertical line around their picture showing they are not old enough to buy alcohol.

The line says “Under 21 until…” and lists the person’s 21 birth date.

The licenses will also be printed vertically instead of the traditional horizontal format, WBIR reported.

State leaders said the change will make it easier for businesses to identify those underage.

Thirty-three other states have similar laws on the books.