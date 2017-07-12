Nashville woman’s love for cookie dough turns into a thriving business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A Nashville woman is taking her love of raw cookie dough and turning it into a thriving business.

"I had no experience in the food industry at all," said Megan Beaven. "So really my whole goal with this business in the beginning was to be able to replace that salary and cover all the expenses of No Baked and then quit my job."

That's exactly what happened.

She quit her full-time job in only a week and a half.

"I was actually working at a full-time job so I started by launching a website because I knew I could start a website in my spare time. I could start with online orders."

Online orders that soon had her shipping cookie dough orders all over the country.

"I started social media. I started Instagram. I started reaching out to influences on Instagram and getting them to promote it."

Now Beaven is setting her sights on a permanent location.

You can get this delicious cookie dough on Postmates today through Friday 😍🍪 Tuesday-Thursday 11am-8:30pm Friday 11am-6pm A post shared by No Baked Cookie Dough (@nobaked) on Jul 11, 2017 at 10:09am PDT