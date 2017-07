MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After 30 years, the Memphis Zoo is welcoming three new Galapagos tortoises to the family.

The zoo said they recently obtained the trio from the Oklahoma City Zoo.

Among the longest living creatures on earth, the Galapagos tortoise can live up to 100 years.

They are also known for being quite large, weighing up to 500 pounds.

The tortoises are now on exhibit across from the Dragon’s Lair and the Herpetarium.