× Juvenile detained for allegedly cutting child in arm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A juvenile was detained after being accused of cutting a child.

First responders were called to the scene in the 800 block of Buntyn Street around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The child, who Memphis Fire said was 8 years old, is not in critical condition, according to police.

The victim’s sister told police a juvenile neighbor cut her sister. Memphis Fire said the wound was to the child’s arm.