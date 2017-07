× Hernando Police seize 14 lbs of Marijuana

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Hernando Police Department Interstate Interdiction Unit seized 14 lbs of Marijuana on I-55.

HPD says they seized the Marijuana Tuesday night.

Police have not released the name of the suspect but he has been charged with possession with intent, false ID, careless driving and no insurance.

Police are also investigating a possible felony weapons charge.