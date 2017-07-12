× Families identify service members killed in Mississippi plane crash

LEFLORE COUNTY, Miss. — Families are continuing to identify their loved ones who were tragically killed when a Marine KC-130 air tanker crashed into a soybean field in rural Mississippi.

The military has not officially identified the 15 Marines and one sailor, saying they wanted to notify all of the families first.

Some of the families who have been notified have started coming forward.

On Wednesday, CBS News confirmed Gunnery Sergeant Brendan Johnson and Dan Baldassare were among the dead.

The 46-year-old gunnery sergeant from Vermont was described by friends and family as a gentle person who loved the outdoors. He was set to retire next year.

Baldassare played football for his high school and would always wear Marine gloves on the field.

Friends said he would brag about one day being in the military.

On Tuesday, the family of 31-year-old Julian Kevianne confirmed his death to The Detroit Free Press, saying the military knocked on their door early that morning with the tragic news.

“They said his plane went down, and they weren’t able to find him,” the victim’s brother said.

Staff Sgt. Joshua Snowden, a flight engineer on the KC-130, had family in both Dallas and Atlanta.

He was about to celebrate a birthday in the upcoming weeks.

The other service members killed in the crash have not been identified at this time.

As all of the families mourn, investigators are tasked with finding out what led up to the incident.

Monday evening, authorities said the military transport plane exploded in the air, plunging 20,000 feet into a soybean field in Leflore County.

“They were on a training flight from Cherry Point, North Carolina to El Centro, California. They were on a mission to transport personnel and equipment,” said Major Andrew Aranda, public affairs officer for the Marines.

While the FBI has joined the investigation, officials do not think foul play was involved.