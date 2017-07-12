× City Watch Alert activated after man disappears on the way to bank

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A City Watch Alert was activated for a 45-year-old man who was reported missing Tuesday.

Missing Persons said Charles Lankford was last seen around 9 p.m. in the 4000 block of Tutwiler.

He told family members he needed to go to the bank and was planning on taking the bus to get there.

No one has seen or heard from him since.

Authorities are concerned because Lankford is currently taking medication for an unknown medical condition.

If you see him, call the Memphis Police Department.