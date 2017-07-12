× Birth certificate backlog creates headaches for Arkansas parents

LITTLE ROCK — A backlog at the Arkansas Department of Health is making it difficult for anyone trying to get a copy of their birth certificate.

Some new parents told CBS affiliate KTHV it took nearly five months before they received theirs in the mail.

Officials with ADH said they were “embarrassed” it’s taking them so long to clear up the backlog, which they say was caused in part by staffing issues.

Robert Brech, General Counsel for the Department of Health, also said a new rule which requires citizens to provide a copy of their birth certificate in order to obtain the new “Real ID” isn’t helping matters either.

Starting in October 2020, a “Real ID” will be required for anyone wishing to enter a federal building.

It’s all in an effort to provide more security at these locations.

It’s a voluntary thing and not responsible for the backlog the Department of Finance and Administration told the news station.

To date, only 29,000 citizens have applied for the ID.

Whatever the reason, the Department of Health said they are working to get everything fixed as soon as possible.