× Back to School Family Affair to provide student immunizations, physicals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the start of the school year right around the corner, local health providers are making it easier for parents and students to get their immunizations and other required screenings before the big rush.

This Saturday, July 15, the University of Tennessee Health Science Center and Omega Ministries are partnering to host the Back to School Family Affair.

From 8 a.m. to noon, all students including new college freshman can get the following immunizations: Hepatitis A and B, Meningitis, Measles, Mumps and Rubella, Tdap, DTaP, Chicken Pox, HIB, PCV and Polio.

Physical exams for preschool students and athletes will also be provided along with dental services.

In Shelby County, students are required to get immunizations and physicals if they are enrolling in Kindergarten, the 7th grade or are new to the district.

Register your child for school

The first 1,000 students will receive free backpacks and school supplies.

The Back to School Family Affair will take place inside the UTHSC Student-Alumni Center at 800 Madison Avenue.

It is free and open to the public.

Vaccination requirements for Shelby County