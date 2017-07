× ATV accident kills 13-year-old in Fayette County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department says a 13-year-old was killed in an ATV accident Tuesday.

According to deputies, the teen went for a ride behind his grandparent’s house off Jones Chapel Road.

When he didn’t return they went out looking for him and found him in a ditch, authorities say.

Deputies say the ATV had rolled over with him on it.