18-year-old forced into car, escapes kidnappers at car wash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old was kidnapped, but police said she thankfully escaped from her captors.

Police said the suspects forced the teen into a car as she was walking home from school at Pathways in Education. They drove to a car wash, where she managed to jump out of the car.

The victim told police the suspects pistol-whipped her.

We’re working to learn more information about this frightening ordeal.