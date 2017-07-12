× 17-year-old wanted for murder in West Memphis, another teen already in custody

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Warrants have been issued for two teens in a West Memphis homicide.

Malik Macklin, 17, and Derrick Brown, 18, both face charges of first-degree murder and first-degree battery.

They’re accused of shooting and killing Desmond Davis, 25, in the neck July 5 on North 28th Street. Police said a bullet also hit Davis’ mother, but she survived.

Police said Brown is already in custody on other charges, but Macklin is at large. Police said Macklin would be charged as an adult.

If you know where he is, call Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at (870) 732-4444 or West Memphis Police at (870) 735-1210.