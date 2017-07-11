× Woman rescued after smugglers leave her dangling from border wall

NOGALES, Az. — Agents rescued a woman left dangling from the border wall over the weekend.

On Monday, the U.S. Border Patrol said smugglers were trying to lower the 37-year-old down when they were spotted by agents.

Spooked, the smugglers took off, leaving the woman behind.

She tried to climb her way back to the top of the wall, but was unable to, Arizona Central reported.

When a local fire department arrived on the scene she was approximately 15 feet off the ground.

She is currently being processed for immigration violations.