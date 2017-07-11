× Scam Alert: Delta Airlines is not giving away tickets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You’ve heard the saying if it’s too good to be true, it usually is.

WREG’s Zanetta Lowe said that’s indeed the case with a Delta Airlines scam that’s making the rounds on Facebook.

The post claims Delta is giving away free tickets for an anniversary celebration.

Facebook users are encouraged to comment, like or share the post then complete a survey for a chance to win, but doing so puts you at risk and more money in the scammer’s pocket.

A Wisconsin police department explained scammers create fake posts like the Delta one in order to make their page popular.

Once they get so many people to visit their site, they turn around and sell it to the highest bidder.

The names and public information of everyone who interacted with the page are included in that sale.

If you find the scam on social media, report it to Facebook.

For those who have already interacted with the scam, simply unlike, remove your comment and “unshare” it.