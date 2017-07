× Overnight fire forces Midtown apartment complex to evacuate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents were evacuated overnight when fire alarms went off at a local apartment complex in Midtown.

The fire started around 1:15 a.m. at the Kimbrough Towers in the 100 block of Kimbrough Place.

Authorities said the fire started in the kitchen of a fifth floor unit, but couldn’t provide further details.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

Residents were allowed to eventually return to their homes.