One person shot during Midtown robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD detectives are investigating a violent armed robbery that sent at least one person to the hospital.

Police say one person was shot during the robbery — which happened around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of McLean Blvd.

The shooting victim was taken to the Regional Medical Center — but there’s no word yet on on their condition.

Police haven’t released any other details about what happened.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you have any details that could help police with their investigation.