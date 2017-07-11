× MPD arrests man accused of shooting girlfriend in the face while holding baby

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a man suspected of shooting his girlfriend in the face while she was holding her daughter, 1, according to an incident report.

“She came over to bang on my door and he came around and shot her,” said a neighbor who still had a bullet hole in her door.

The neighbor said she regretted she wasn’t home when the victim came screaming for help.

“The police told me she got shot by him and that it was over the baby,” she said.

Police said it started when suspect Anthony Quin, 28, accused his girlfriend of cheating. They were at a friend’s apartment in Northeast Memphis. Police said she was holding her daughter when Quin took out a gun, shot her in the face and narrowly missed the child. The woman could barely speak when investigators arrived, the incident report said. She mustered up enough strength to say one word: “Anthony.”

“We live here and we’ve seen each other in passing. I just was shaken up by it,” the neighbor said.

Arrest records showed Quin was booked in jail Monday on a bond of $1 million.

A neighbor at one of Quin’s listed addresses on Macon Road said undercover police were there Monday. It was unclear if that happened before or after Quin’s arrest.

“There was about eight of them. All the undercover cars were lined up almost blocking my driveway,” she said.

At the home listed as the address for Quin’s mother, a friend of the suspect’s brother defended him.

“He’s innocent,” the man said through a closed glass door.

Regional One Health officials said the victim was listed in good condition Tuesday afternoon.