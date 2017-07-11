Military: Crashed Marine Corps plane took off from Cherry Point, North Carolina

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The military says the Marine Corps KC-130 plane that crashed in LeFlore County, Mississippi took off from an air station in Cherry Point, North Carolina.

Monday afternoon, the Federal Aviation Administration contacted the Marine Corps after the plane disappeared from radar.

The 16 service members killed will not be identified pending the notification of their loved ones.

"While the details of the incident are being investigated, our focus remains on providing the necessary resources and support to the family and friends of these service members as they go through this extremely difficult time," the Marine Corps stated.

The plane crashed in a soybean field just off of Highway 82 near the Leflore-Sunflower county line.

Authorities told WREG Monday there may have been ammunition on the plane, making it a very dangerous situation for first responders.

Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant asked for prayers as the investigation continues.

"Please join Deborah and me in praying for those hurting after this tragedy. Our men and women in uniform risk themselves every day to secure our freedom."

The cause of the crash has not been determined.