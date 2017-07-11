× Memphis triple murder suspect arrested in North Carolina

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis fugitive wanted in connection to a 2015 triple murder has been captured in North Carolina.

U.S. Marshals tracked down Tony Thomas in Wilmington on Tuesday morning.

He was taken into custody without incident and charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Anthony Isom, Chasity Springfield and Michael Glover, who were brutally murdered inside a duplex they shared on Lake Grove Street in North Memphis.

He is currently awaiting extradition.

Another suspect, Demarco Hawkins, also confessed to his role in the crimes in 2016 after being on the run for nearly eight months.