× Grizzlies remain unbeaten in Vegas Summer League

LAS VEGAS, NV-The Memphis Grizzlies ran their record to 3-0 in the Las Vegas Summer League on Tuesday with an 84-81 overtime win over the Utah Jazz. Rookie Dillon Brooks led the Grizzlies with 24 points including four three-pointers. Wayne Selden had 17 for the Grizzlies and Wade Baldwin added 15. The Grizzlies earned a first round bye in the tournament portion of the summer league.