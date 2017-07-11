× Father now charged with first-degree murder in son’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The charges against a Mid-South father accused of killing his 3-year-old son have been upgraded to first-degree murder in perpetration of aggravated child neglect.

On Saturday, first responders were called to a Whitehaven home after the child had been shot in the head.

He was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital where he later died.

From the beginning, police said the child’s father, Cortez Wilkerson, kept changing his account of events.

In one instance, he told investigators he woke up to the sound of a gunshot and discovered little Kash in his lap with a gunshot wound to the head.

A second account of events, Wilkerson said he could have been startled from his sleep and fired the shot.

On Monday, investigators disputed the claims saying the physical evidence just doesn’t add up with any of the stories.

The medical examiner even said Wilkerson is the only person who could have fired the weapon that killed his son.

Wilkerson is also facing aggravated child neglect charges.