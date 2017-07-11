× Electrolux donating AC units to Memphians in need

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Electrolux is donating 300 room air-conditioning units as part of its “Keeping Memphis Cool” initiative.

Electrolux says it will be giving them out next week to families that have been impacted by the high summer temperatures.

The company will make the donation to the Neighborhood Christian Centers and will prioritize low-income seniors 60 and older, disabled residents and those who have been laid off from work or are on medical leave.

To participate, Shelby County residents in need of an air conditioner need to contact the Neighborhood Christian Center hotline at 901-881-6013, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Electrolux says you need a Tennessee state ID or driver’s license, your most recent pay stub or SSI statement, proof of medical leave and proof of a layoff.