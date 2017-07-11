× Driver who hit cyclist on Natchez Trace Parkway speaks out

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — The driver who allegedly hit a cyclist on the Natchez Trace Parkway is speaking out for the first time.

Marshall Grant Neely III claimed he didn’t know he hit 23-year-old Tyler Noe over the weekend until afterwards.

“I only knew that I hit him when I got home and I answered the phone and got a death threat,” Neely told WTVF. “Since then, I’ve gotten at least 40 death threats.”

He went on to say he’s not “a bad man” and was driving down the parkway to relax.

“And you didn’t see them at all?” NewsChannel 5 asked.

“No there are bikes all over the place. I didn’t see him,” Neely responded.

“I feel very badly for the gentleman who collided with me and I assume we’ll see each other in court,” he added.

The news station obtained the entire video of Noe’s first training session with Ironman finisher Greg Goodman.

For miles, the two alternated between riding side by side and single file.

On Monday, WREG reported that in Mississippi and Tennessee, bicyclists are allowed to use the entire lane and drivers must give them enough space when passing.

In addition, the Natchez Trace Parkway is a designated bicycle route.

Right before the incident, the video captured a vehicle honking at the pair before a white truck is seen passing to the left.

Seconds later, the black Volvo slammed into Noe but kept going.

Another cyclist behind the men stopped to help as Goodman dialed 911.

Despite the incident, the 23-year-old said he will be getting back on a bike when he can.