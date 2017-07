× Two injured in Orange Mound shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD detectives are working to identify suspects following a double shooting in Orange Mound.

The shooting happened near Enterprise Ave. and Buntyn St. around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Both victims were taken to the Regional Medical Center — but so far, police haven’t released an update on their condition.

Police are asking anyone in the area who has information on this case to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.