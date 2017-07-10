× Shelby County’s Fight Blight Team making strides in litter cleanup

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Fight Blight Team is making strides when it comes to cleaning up our community.

Since the first week of June, the teens and young adults have removed an astonishing 48,000 pounds of litter, Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell announced on Monday.

That’s enough to fill approximately 3,223 trash bags.

Just last week, the group collected two tons throughout Memphis and Shelby County.

“I’m pleased so much debris was removed from the roadsides. I commend the team members and their supervisors for their efforts to beautify our community,” Luttrell said.

The Fight Blight Team is a group of students who were hired to pick up trash over the summer months.