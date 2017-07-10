Download our news and weather apps

Police investigating shooting at Memphis motel

Posted 4:20 am, July 10, 2017, by , Updated at 04:36AM, July 10, 2017

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD detectives are investigating an overnight shooting at a northeast Memphis motel.

Police say one person was shot around 11:15 p.m. Sunday at the Budgetel Inn at Macon Cove and Sycamore View.

Police wouldn’t release many details at the scene — but our cameras captured officers putting up crime scene tape on the second floor balcony on the west side of the motel.

MFD dispatchers confirmed that the victim was taken to the Regional Medical Center — but no condition update was available.

Police are asking anyone with information on this shooting to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.