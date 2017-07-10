× Police investigating shooting at Memphis motel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD detectives are investigating an overnight shooting at a northeast Memphis motel.

Police say one person was shot around 11:15 p.m. Sunday at the Budgetel Inn at Macon Cove and Sycamore View.

Police wouldn’t release many details at the scene — but our cameras captured officers putting up crime scene tape on the second floor balcony on the west side of the motel.

MFD dispatchers confirmed that the victim was taken to the Regional Medical Center — but no condition update was available.

Police are asking anyone with information on this shooting to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.