Officials: Damages exceed $3 million after N.C. teen intentionally set Walmart fire

ELKIN, N.C. — A North Carolina teen intentionally set a fire inside an Elkin Walmart, causing more than $3 million in damage, authorities announced.

The CC Camp Volunteer Fire Department posted pictures from the incident on their Facebook page last week.

According to Fox 8, the fire started around 10:30 p.m.Tuesday in the artificial flower section.

As some employees rushed to get customers out of the store, others grabbed fire extinguishers and rushed to put out the fire.

Surveillance cameras inside the building helped authorities identify their culprit, and a juvenile summons was issued Thursday.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.