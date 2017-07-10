× New transitional center aims to help ex-offenders, homeless

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new center whose goal is to help ex-offenders and the homeless get back on their feet will officially be opening its doors Monday.

The Lewis Help Foundation, along with the Metropolitan Church, is opening the Metropolitan Transitional Center at 761 Walker Avenue.

A grand opening ceremony will take place from noon to 3 p.m.

The center will provide educational programs and general services for individuals in the area.

Organizers said the new center will make a difference in the lives of citizens in the city of Memphis and Shelby County.